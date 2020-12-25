That sound you may be missing this season is a choir singing Christmas carols. It's a great loss for some Atlanta singers, too.
Desperate to hear and sing their favorite carols, these singers practiced alone, and then found a big front lawn in Morningside to gather safely and sing apart, together.
The COVID carolers include Timothy Miller, better known as the voice of the Atlanta Braves singing the Star Spangled Banner. This season his rich baritone is singing Allelujiah.
The Meridian Chorale sang for twenty minutes under the direction of Steven Darsey. A convincing victory over COVID.
