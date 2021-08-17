MERIWETHER County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tropical depression Fred brought dangerous and wet condition to Meriwether county early Tuesday morning.
“I heard a big boom, and it shook, I’m talking about shook and it woke me up,” said Meriwether home owner Anniece Slaton.
The severe weather cracked a large tree in half and sent crashing down on Slaton’s home.
“That scared me so bad ,I’m telling you the truth, scared me so bad all my illnesses failed on me,” Slaton said.
Slaton told CBS46 News she’s lived in her home on Jay Street since her mother bought it nearly 67 years ago. The living room which is normally filled with fond memories of the Slaton family is now home to pots and pans catching rainwater seeping through the damaged roof.
“I just called the insurance folks,” she said.
The tragic surprises continued for Slaton, as she learned she isn’t covered for this type of damage.
“I just want them to get it off my house right now. I’m going to have to figure out what I’m gonna do,” she said.
Nearly 30 miles north a tornado touched down in the county. The tornado knocked down trees on Coleman Creek Circle and Charlie Fuller Road. The residents CBS46 spoke to say they are just grateful no one was hurt.
“Blessed that it wasn’t worse,” she explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.