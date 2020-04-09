Messages of hope across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgians can’t show enough support for medical professionals on the front lines of this crisis.
“They’re in the fight,” one man told CBS46 News. “They’re the brains right now.”
Though not all of signs of support are just for hospital workers.
“I’m proud to put this on our windows,” said Custom Signs Today owner Heyward Wescott. “It’s important that we share this message in this troubling time.”
‘Everything will be okay’ is now displayed on the storefront window.
“Reassuring words...something your mother would tell you; your grandmother would tell you, that everything would be okay,” Wescott said.
The signs around the metro area are diverse. Some of them are funny and others are inspirational. All of them are appreciated.
“When you do see an inspirational message, it’s good to take it in,” said one passerby.
Some messages are without words.
Artist Ford Smith displays a different piece of his original art in his driveway every day.
“This is just a little something that I can do, my wife and I can do to make people’s day a little brighter,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
And it’s working.
“To see something like these pictures is inspiring,” said Stephen Johnson, who was driving by. “We’re not defeated with this. Everybody is coming together.”
The Roswell painter has been overwhelmed by the response.
“It’s been a really awesome thing to look forward to on a day where you don’t know what’s coming next,” Ford said.
“I’ve had people cry in front of the work from happiness and being emotionally moved and you know it means everything. It means more than the career, more than anything to affect people that way.”
All of the messages are a reminder that we’re in this together.
