ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Imagine being woken up every single night as cars drove by your home. That’s exactly what happened to some Atlanta senior citizens because the city hasn’t patched up the road outside of their apartment complex.
People who live at Piedmont Senior Tower say the metal plate right outside their building have been keeping them up at night.
“You get up in the middle of the night and it’s bam, bam, bam!” said one neighbor, John Vera.
“It’s just boom! It’s real loud,” added another neighbor, Jon Scott.
It’s an annoyance that no one ever wants outside of their windows. Piedmont Senior Tower tenants say they’ve tried contacting the city to do something about the loud metal plate.
“I called 411, they gave me the runaround,” Scott added.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the city of Atlanta for a comment about this, and a spokesman would only say they will look into this.
“I live on the front side of this building, and I sleep lightly, so if MARTA or a big truck goes by, it sometimes shakes the building,” Scott said., “Why does it take so long to fix it?”
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
