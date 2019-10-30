CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Drugs, guns, and money were among the items seized during an arrest in Riverdale.
Clatyon County deputies and police arrested Lerenzo Harris for shooting a man in their jurisdiction. With him was a female companion, identified as Shanton Heard.
During the arrest police discovered marijuana, meth, heroin, crack, and cocaine, along with a bullet proof vest, two assault rifles and drug distribution paraphernalia.
The duo was taken into custody from a residence on Chalk Way.
Harris and Heard, who is also wanted for traffic charges, were transported to Atlanta where they will answer to charges.
