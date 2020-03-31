ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta 10-year-old is making masks for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
"My mom's a healthcare worker, so I decided to do my part and give back to the healthcare workers," Holli Morgan a student at the DeKalb School of the Arts, said.
Morgan is using fabric, elastic and a sewing machine to make her masks.
Her mother signed her up for a sewing class through a nonprofit called 'Stitch it 2 'em' and she is now collaborating with her teacher to make and donate the masks.
The goal is to make 250 masks.
"I really want to do more than that," Morgan said.
Now she is also encouraging other students to help out.
Morgan is having a sewing party for kids using Zoom, where she will teach others how to make them.
"It makes me feel happy I'm doing my part in life," Morgan said. "And it just makes me so happy."
If you want to join Morgan's sewing party on Saturday, email her mother at iamaprilshowerz@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.