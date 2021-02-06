An 18-year-old from Milton was arrested in connection to the riot at the nation's Capitol last month.
According to the FBI, Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, of Milton, was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at his Milton home on Friday.
CBS46 is working to get more on the charges Cua is facing.
Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, of Milton, GA was arrested by #FBI Atlanta Friday on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charging documents will be made available by DOJ at: https://t.co/w1XMUfb3ZC @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/oYhq62jv50— FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) February 6, 2021
In January, the FBI also announced the arrest of a Georgia woman and her son in connection to the riots.
The woman’s son, Eric Gavelek Munchel, was allegedly see with plastic flex cuffs in various photographs and videos following his reported participation in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
