MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro-Atlanta ambulance was hit twice in the same shift, hours after tending to a homeless man trapped on train tracks.
Friday, January 29th, was a busy day for local EMS crews…who are lucky to be alive.
“It’s highly unusual, I’ve never heard of the same crew having an accident twice in one shift,” said Metro Atlanta Ambulance Director, Dennis Westover, “Driving emergency is by far the most dangerous thing we do on a daily basis.”
Just after midnight, a Sandy Springs police officer was on I-285 west at Roswell Rd investigating a crash when a woman hit her. The driver told police she was texting on her phone, despite the Hands-Free Georgia Law.
“She claimed that she never even saw the blue lights in the area,” said Sgt. Salvador Ortega, with Sandy Springs Police.
On the other side of town, just before 11 a.m., an EMS crew was called after a CSX train engineer in Marietta stopped in time to save a homeless man who was trapped on the train tracks.
But those EMT’S day only went downhill from there.
Around 6:30, that same crew was hit head-on by a driver, who went around a stopped bus, at the intersection of South Cobb and Concord.
Then, that same EMS crew was hit again around 8 p.m. at South Fairground and Seminole, when a driver ran a stop sign, came through the intersection, and hit them.
“When the second one happened, that truck was out of service due to extensive damage,” Westover added.
This time, it was a hit and run.
“The driver of that vehicle jumped out and ran,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, with Marietta Police Department.
Officer McPhilamy said they are still investigating and looking for that driver.
In each situation, emergency lights and sirens were on, and the emergency personnel were not at fault.
“The Move Over Law states you have to slow down enough to be ready to stop, or, you have to move over the equivalent of two lanes,” added Officer McPhilamy.
Punishment can range anywhere from a fine, to points on your license, and depending on the outcome, the driver could face criminal charges.
“That is one of the scariest calls that a police officer can respond to, just being on the highway, even if you have your lights on, because we see this over and over again,” Sgt. Ortega said.
