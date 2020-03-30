ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many animal shelters have changed their adoption and foster processes because of the coronavirus pandemic, but are still urging people to adopt to clear out the shelters.
"Our biggest fear was, we're going to have this shelter packed with animals, we were going to have no volunteers to help because they're sick or at home and be in a dire situation," Karen Hirsch, Lifeline Animal Project public relations director, said.
That was the shelter's initial fear, since 30 to 60 animals were coming in per day, as the coronavirus pandemic began.
But the outcome, according to Hirsch, was much different. In just one week, over 700 animals were fostered or adopted.
"The community stepped up in a huge way," Hirsch said.
Meanwhile, the shelter is taking precautions by no longer allowing people to come inside to meet their animal, instead bringing the animal out.
Other changes include allowing only ten non staff members in the building at a time, and asking people to schedule appointments.
According to Hirsch, the push now is to get the remaining animals out to families for the worst case scenario.
"If our volunteers get sick and can't come in and help or some of our employees are out, we want to make sure all of the animals are going to be cared for," Hirsch said. "So we're still trying to clear the shelters."
Lifeline Animal Project had a crisis plan in place, but never imagined what was to come.
Hirsch said at a time while most are at home, these animals can make a great addition.
"These pets are bringing love into the home," she said.
To schedule an appointment or make a donation to Lifeline Animal Project, go to their site at LifelineAnimal.org.
