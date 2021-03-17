Metro Atlanta Asian American organizations respond to deadly spa shootings

Many Asian American organizations are speaking out the day after a shooting rampage at several metro Atlanta spas.
Eight victims, six of Asian descent, were shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.
"My head and heart are heavy , right now," Bianca Jyotishi, with NAPAWF, said. " I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I'm tired," she added.
The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, is accused of the deadly shootings.
Police said Long told investigators the crimes weren't racially motived, but organizations say the focus now should be on victims.
"There were six AAPI women who were killed, that is a fact ,that is what we know," Jyotishi said. " I don't want to focus on the unknown ,I think what we do know is enough to know this is an issue."
According to Stop AAPI Hate, there were over 3,000 reports of anti-Asian hate incidents since March 2020, with 35% of them happening at businesses.
"We really need the community to show up and say we stand up against this hatred we're seeing against Asian Americans," Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood, with the Asian American Advocacy Fund, said.
Organizations like the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum told CBS46 that the violence disproportionately impacts women, who fall victim to 68% of attacks.
"AAPI women experience violence, harassment and hate at a rate two times that of Asian men," Jyotishi said.
In a statement, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta is calling for the community to come together for the victims and their families.
"We have been facing increased violence and discrimination especially this past year with COVID 19 and the rhetoric around that," Mahmood said.
