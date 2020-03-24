ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The announcement that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed because of the coronavirus came as a shock to athletes and coaches.
Four-time Olympian and now coach Angelo Taylor shared with CBS46 what he told one of his athletes, Rilwan Alowonle, after finding out.
Alowonle competes internationally for Nigeria in the 400m hurdles.
"I simply told him just to stay ready," Taylor said. "I know it's a postponement but we don't have all the details now."
Taylor said this time will be used to keep working and training, doing modified workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Some body weight stuff, we're going to do running in place, keep up with our core," he said.
Olympic organizers, as well as athletes, now have to figure out how to keep things going until 2021.
"You got to stay ready, be prepared for what ever they throw at us," Taylor said.
