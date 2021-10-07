ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One in three American families are struggling with a “diaper need.” The American Diaper Network says that means there isn't enough diapers in the home to keep the baby clean, healthy and dry.
The average price of diapers went up 14% from 2020 to 2021 according to Nielson. Helping Mamas, a baby supply bank, says the pandemic increased the need from them 100%.
"We gave out in 2019, prob around 500,000 diapers, and we gave out over a million last year in 2020 and we're on track to do that if not exceed that, this year," Jamie Lackey, CEO of Helping Mamas.
Lackey says the organization always makes it work. "We're always really creative and we rarely have to say no."
There are ways that families can support other families in our community.
From donating boxes of diapers, making a contribution or even with things they already have. To help out, visit: https://helpingmamas.org/
"For families that had kids grow out of a size and only use like half a pack of that diaper, you can drop them off at our office and we will repackage them and send them out," said Lackey. "Our motto is every diaper counts."
