ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Krystal Co, a fast food restaurant headquartered in Dunwoody, Georgia, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Krystal filed the Chapter 11 petition in federal bankruptcy court in Northern Georgia on Sunday.
In the filing, the company said it will continue to operate its fast-food establishments while it works to restructure its debts.
Krystal listed debts ranging from $50 million to $100 million. According to Krystal’s Chapter 11 petition, its largest creditor is The Tombras Group, which is owed a little over $4.2 million.
In addition, the company voted to name Jonathan Tibus to lead the restructuring.
Krystal moved their headquarters to Dunwoody in 2013.
Krystal is asking all interested parties to call their restructuring hotline at (888) 249-2792
