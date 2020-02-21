DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dylan Nettles is living life with a new heart.
The six-year-old is recovering after undergoing a heart transplant in early January.
CBS46 first met Dylan at Thanksgiving, when he was featured in a photo series at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and shared that he was thankful for his father.
Dylan was born with congenital heart disease. After living in his hospital room for nearly one year, Dylan got the news he and his family waited so long to hear.
"I heard from my dad that they found the right heart for me," said Dylan. "I was feeling like I was excited and I wanted to stay but I wanted to go home at the same time.”
He underwent a successful transplant on January 9 and went home on January 23, after 372 days in the hospital.
"It's just getting things back into the groove of being at home every day like being able to walk into his room and see him, so I feel great, I feel great," said his father, Kenneth.
"He still has medicines he has to take daily but after those 15, 20 minutes in the morning and then 15, 20 minute at night he has 23 hours of the day that he can just live," said Kenneth. "I want him to live without any boundaries, that’s it.”
That's the goal of the entire team at Children's working to make sure Dylan has a healthy and bright future.
"The best part of the job is where patients get their hearts, they recover from the surgery, they go home and they get back to being normal children because that’s what we really want for them," said Dr. Chad Mao, the medical director of the Advanced Cardiac Therapies Program at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Heart Center.
"Dylan's was a very complicated form of congenital heart disease where the heart was missing very important pieces and was put together in the wrong order," explained Dr. Mao.
Dylan had surgeries when he was younger but eventually his heart muscle became weak and the only option was a transplant.
"Cases like Dylan really highlight not only what our children with heart disease have to go through over the course of their lives but it also shows the strength and resilience of those children and their families, having to be stuck in a hospital for almost a year, very sick, away from your friends, away from a lot of family," said Dr. Mao. "To be able to give them the opportunity to get back to a normal life is really very special.”
The doctors at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Heart Center performed 13 heart transplants and 804 heart surgeries in 2019.
