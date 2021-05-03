ATLANTA (CBS46) - The threat of severe weather isn't over yet for metro Atlanta.
“We ask our customers just to keep an eye on the weather as they go out, we see quite a bit of flood warnings,” said Georgia Power’s Allison Gregoire.
City leaders warning of the potential for more dangerous weather on the way.
Flooding now considered a major concern after Atlanta and the surrounding areas saw between 1 – 3 inches of rain Monday. And a second soaking is expected on Tuesday.
“Our teams are out assessing because the biggest fear and concern we have right now with the soil being saturated, these trees may topple over,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
These storms are unpredictable and spare no one.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, when you look at the damage it could have been so much worse,” said Mayor Bottoms.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said her neighborhood in Southwest Atlanta was hit hard.
“It was pretty bad like I said I looked in my backyard and every tree was turned this way and I looked and I’m like I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Mayor Bottoms.
Georgia Power said at the peak 5,000 customers were without power thanks to downed lines.
A spokesperson suggests preparing before the lights go out -- so you're family isn't stuck in the dark.
"Charge up your devices, have your flash lights ready just in case and have a plan for your family,” said Allison.
