ATLANTA (CBS46) -- GDOT along with most Atlanteans are keeping a keen eye on the winter weather system -- that could bring snow and ice to the metro and North Georgia. And says this far out there is still lots of questions.
“What’s the best material to use and in what part of the state. How much staff are we going to need? Are we going to need to bring up staff from South Georgia? There’s always a chance of that,” said Natalie Dale, GDOT spokesperson. “Metro South is still a question, up in the air which is sort of what’s important for us to watch because that will require moving more crews moving more materials.”
More than two-thousand employees are ready to keep roads safe. And they're stocked up. 50-thousand tons of salt, 46-thousand tons of gravel and more than 400 snow removal trucks, at the ready.
“I don’t want to say this is what we’re doing, but in theory if the storm stays on track we would need to begin brining on the later part of Friday through Saturday into the weekend,” Dale said.
For many Atlantans memories of that fateful day in 2014 are still fresh.
“Taking back roads, digging my car out of ice, you know out of the snow, trying not to slip and slide. And pretty much just standing still,” said a mother of three shopping at Kroger for supplies.
GDOT said a lot has changed for the better since Snowmagedon.
“In 2014 we only had 70,000 gallons of brine in the state and now we can make 50,000 an hour. We have a stock right now of 1.2 million gallons of brine ready to go,” Dale said.
The department also said their ability to monitor road conditions through sensors around the state has increased substantially.
“Those are highly valuable because it allows us to see not only what the pavement temperature is, we can tell you if the road is slick, we can tell you if precipitation is falling at that location,” Dale said.
As for those wanting to find supplies. Kroger in a statement said they’re monitoring the weather forecast closely to help ensure high demand products are available in areas most likely to be hit by a winter storm. And strongly encourage shoppers not to rush out and panic buy, which helps create product shortages.
