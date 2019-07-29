ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is looking into current cases of counterfeit money moving across Metro Atlanta.
In Acworth, police are investigating a case involving a fake $50 bill used at a local store in June. They're looking for a woman pictured in surveillance photos, who later tried to use another counterfeit bill nearby.
Acworth Police Cpl. Youlanda McIntosh confirmed that police believe their suspect is the same person accused of passing counterfeit money at a business in Rome.
Rome police posted their surveillance photos on Friday, July 26.
"Instead of just printing fake bills, they are actually using real notes," Cpl. McIntosh said.
According to McIntosh, people are becoming smarter with how they're using fake money.
"They just bleached it to make it look like a different denomination," she said. "So sometimes you have to hold it up to make sure the right president is on the bill, look for the lines, the threads."
Other counterfeit money investigations in the metro include Villa Rica, where police are looking for several people who used counterfeit money at a Subway, Starbucks and Moe's.
Cpl. McIntosh told CBS46 it helps when cashiers know what to look for.
"What bills are supposed to look like, what they feel like, what the serial numbers should start with and end with for the year," she said.
If you have any information on these cases, call police.
