ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta's Ponce City Market announced they will close to the public Tuesday until further notice. The decision was made to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, but several retail shops and restaurants are sure to take a big financial hit.
It's not the only big business impacted. You know times are tough, when an Atlanta institution like The Varsity is only serving customers outside at their drive-in.
On the inside, staff is still preparing their famous hot dogs, but you won’t find any customers. Just a cleaning crew.
“The inside is closed and I told my team hey it’s a great time to let people work, keep them on the clock and let’s do some special projects inside like extra sanitation, clean floors, clean equipment,” The Varsity President Gordon Muir said.
And in downtown historic Norcross it looks a bit like a ghost town. Business is down sharply for retail and restaurants.
The owner of The Crossing restaurant, Luis Fernandez, said their sales are down 90%. And while their dining room is open, customers are only ordering take-out.
“Everybody is nervous. We are all nervous because we don’t know,” Fernandez said. “I told my staff we’re going to do whatever it takes. If I have to sell my house, my car everyone is going to get a paycheck. We’ll do whatever we can. We built this business over two decades and we’re growing it and we have no intention of stopping.”
The focus for most metro businesses right now, make payroll and keep the lights on.
“It’s kind of depressing because you come in The Varsity and there’s no action, there’s no what’ll ya have, there’s no smiles, there’s no laughing and that going on, but we’ll get through it,” Muir said.
One way you can help small businesses is to purchase gift cards and use them later and order take-out until it is safe to frequent the businesses again.
