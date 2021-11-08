MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A local charity event raised thousands of dollars for fallen firefighters across the country.
The Paul Davis Metro Atlanta Firefighter Classic hosted its annual event in Marietta last week. More than $50,000 was raised for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The tourney involved over 30 Atlanta-based co-sponsors and business partners, as well as 150 golfers.
Some golfers who participated in the event used everything from golf clubs to pick-axes.
Paul Davis partners with fire departments across metro Atlanta; often times arriving on scene at disasters by request of fire department managing a severe disaster.
