SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A sexual assault investigation landed a metro Atlanta chiropractor behind bars Thursday.
Sandy Springs Police launched an investigation on September 4 after a victim came forward with information regarding an encounter with the chiropractor at the Atlanta Spine Doctor Practice on Concourse Parkway.
The victim told officers she went to the office for an appointment with the chiropractor and realized that she and the chiropractor were the only individuals in the office.
During the encounter, the doctor undressed the victim and proceeded to touch her inappropriately throughout the appointment, according to authorities.
After further investigation, police arrested the chiropractor, Rashad Sanford, 29, of Atlanta on September 7.
Sandy Springs Police Detectives learned that this was the second incident involving the same chiropractor for similar allegations, with the individual charged with one count of Sexual Battery in September 2008, officials told CBS46 News.
The victim's identity in this case is being withheld as the Sandy Springs Police Department does not release the identity of sexual assault victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.