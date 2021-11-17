ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hundreds of metro Atlanta families will now have food on the table Thanksgiving Day after a Stonecrest church hosted a giveaway.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church partnered with Witherite Law Group to provide 2,000 turkeys and boxes of food to those in need.
The boxes included all the fixings: fresh fruits, vegetables, deserts, and non-perishable items.
While the giveaway didn’t begin until 6 a.m., cars formed a line at the gate starting at 2 a.m. to be sure they didn’t miss out.
Jerry Glenn was first in line to receive a turkey and box of food.
“The love of God they [New Birth] have, you know, because they love Jesus, they’re sharing that love with us,” Glenn said. “I’m glad we’re down here, we’re going to take advantage of it and feed the family.”
Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, Senior Pastor of New Birth said their ministry has provided more than 700,000 families with food throughout the pandemic.
“To do this is just the cherry on top and I’m just excited that we’re able to serve,” Bryant said.
Attorney Amy Witherite of Witherite Law Group said these events are needed, especially during the holiday season, since food insecurity across Metro-Atlanta has increased within the last year.
“We have too many people still in need, and I think this is a great indication that we need to do more,” Witherite said. “The aftereffects and the current effects of the pandemic are not over.”
The day of service showed how some churches go beyond their four walls.
“The church just can’t be a place of worship. It’s got to be a place of service,” Bryant said.
If you missed this turkey giveaway, there is still a chance to get food ahead of the big holiday. Click here for more information.
