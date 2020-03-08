STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- As fear continues to grow as the COVID-19 coronavirus infects more and more people, churches are trying to prepare. Prevention, not panic is the message Dr. Jamal Bryant shared with his congregation at New Birth Baptist.
"We understand that people died because of lack of knowledge, so the washing of hands is so critical as reported by the cdc and if you are going to be around 5,000 people in a contained space - we have to make sure we take care of optimum concerns."
He did so by first holding a special congregation town hall meeting Tuesday about the virus and how to prepare for a possible pandemic. His next focus was sanitation.
"I went to the market the other day they were almost out of hand sanitizer. I said lord all these people weren’t washing their hands before this. So we put hand sanitizer at every exit of our sanctuary." Said Dr. Bryant.
He announced the "greet your neighbor" portion from the general service will be modified to non-physical and digital greetings to avoid spreading germs.
Although the World Health Organization says the domestic threat of coronavirus is low, Dr. Bryant’s priority is making sure his congregation of thousands is well prepared.
"I think the panic is going to kill people before the actual virus does.” Said New Birth member, Hilisha Wilkins. “God will not put more on us than we can bare and if you heed to his word and just common sense we will get through this."
