SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta city has taken a unique approach to address racism.
According to a spokesperson with the city of South Fulton, the council approved a resolution that declared racism a public health concern. South Fulton is the first city in Georgia to adopt the measure.
The resolution will require the city to evaluate policies and procedures to ensure racial and income equity is a part of existing and future policies in South Fulton.
Also, the resolution encourages the city to offer training to employees that address how systemic racism affects people, specifically people who live in the city of South Fulton.
The city joins a list of other government entities that have declared racism a public health concern. DeKalb County Board of Commissioners as well as the Centers for Disease Control also have a similar measure.
“The goal of the resolution is to collect data on inequalities in our city, then create policies to address the inequities created by previous government policies,” said Councilman Khalid Kamau. “Similar resolutions have been adopted by ten states, 82 counties, and 115 cities.”
According to a city spokesperson, the resolution also advocates for policies that improve physical and mental health in communities of color and encourages other local, state, and national entities to recognize racism as a public health crisis.
“COVID-19 brought racial disparities and income inequality to the surface,” said Councilwoman Naeema Gilyard. It is something that is prevalent in America, and we know it. Data confirms it. As a city, we need to address it so that we do not become dysfunctional. Let this ordinance create love and sensible policies. Love cures all ills.”
