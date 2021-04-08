Interested in a free outdoor concert this during the spring and summer months?
The city of Lawrenceville is working to get the word out about its upcoming annual outdoor concert series.
Officials said events will take place at the newly renovated Lawrenceville Lawn, located at 210 Luckie Street in Lawrenceville.
Residents have enjoyed the free concerts since 2014, however, the pandemic and a 15-month, $1.8 million renovation stopped the annual concert series in its track.
“Our community has enjoyed free summer concerts since the Lawrenceville Lawn opened in 2014, and has greatly missed them during renovations and the pandemic,” said Mayor David Still.
“Expanded facilities and a permanent stage paired with our beautifully lit Downtown Square, filled with unique shops and exceptional restaurants, make Lawrenceville the perfect place to spend a Friday evening.”
The concert series is sponsored by Consolidated Pipe & Supply Company, Inc..
All concerts begin at 8 pm, with food trucks ready to serve at 6 pm in the Lawn parking lot.
Attendees can bring their lawn chairs or blankets, but grills and open flames are prohibited in the park.
A city spokesperson said all events will follow current CDC guidelines and the latest executive order from Governor Brian Kemp.
A full list of Health and Safety Guidelines for all city events is available here.
The concert schedule is as follows:
• May 21st: The Ultimate King of Pop Experience
• June 11th: Nightrain – The Guns N’ Roses Experience
• July 23rd: Elton LIVE – The Ultimate Tribute
• August 20th: Mustache The Band
• September 17th: Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars
There is plenty of free parking throughout the Downtown District, with parking decks located on Crogan and Luckie Streets.
While the outdoor concerts are FREE events, sponsorships starting at $500 are available by calling 678.407.6653, and vendor information and additional event information can be found at www.downtownlawrencevillega.com.
