EAST POINT (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta city announced a job training program for residents seeking work in the environmental remediation field.
According to officials, East Point residents ages 17-24 are eligible for the program. Qualified applicants wishing to participate in the paid training should apply as soon as possible since seating is limited to 72.
“We are excited to continue to pave the way for more workforce development, jobs, and livable wages opportunities in our city,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “This is a great way to expose our young adults to careers in the environmental field to improve the qualify of life for our community.”
Once the participant completes the 12-week program, the applicant may apply for a job in the environmental industry.
Eligibility Requirements:
- City of East Point Resident
- Ages 17-24
- Have the ability and appreciation for working with a team towards a common goal
- Willingness to learn
- Self-motivated/Driven
- Ability to pass a drug screening
- Complete Program Application
Program participants that complete all aspects of the training are eligible to apply for non-competitive full-time employment with the city of East Point
Interested parties can apply between July 1-July 21, 2021; classes will start the week of August 2nd.
To apply, please click here.
Applicants can also apply at the East Point City Hall front desk, located at 2757 East Point Street, East Point, Ga. 30344.
Anyone with questions regarding the status of their application should contact the Greening Youth Foundation at (404) 254-4827.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.