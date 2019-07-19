CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) One metro Atlanta city has approved a smoking ban that's among the strictest in the state.
Chamblee city officials call it the ‘Clean Air Ordinance.’ It bans smoking within 50 feet of any outside entrance, operable window or ventilation system of a common area.
CBS46’s Rebekka Schramm talked with a Chamblee Police officer about the ordinance. He told her, as the department interprets it, if you live in an apartment complex or townhouse in the city, you’re not allowed to smoke in your own unit. You will have to be at least 50 feet away from the building.
CBS46 will be checking with city officials to see if that's the case.
READ: Chamblee smoking ban ordinance
The ordinance also bans smoking within 50 feet of a restaurant’s outdoor seating area and in public parks, or any outdoor space where the public is invited.
The restrictions make Chamblee's smoking ban even more strict than the one on the verge of being passed in the city of Atlanta.
