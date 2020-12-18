An alert Duluth police camera monitor was able to assist in the capture of a man wanted by the FBI.
According to a Facebook post from Duluth police, a city-wide camera system pinged the license plates of a man wanted by the FBI.
While tracking the vehicle, the operator was able to alert a Duluth officer to the wanted man’s location.
Officers did a traffic stop and confirmed the driver, Cullen Roberts, 22, of Duluth, was wanted by the FBI.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Roberts was wanted for selling prescription opioids and other scheduled narcotics over a sophisticated computer network.
“The FBI began investigating Roberts by conducting a series of undercover purchases of various types of prescription drugs via the Darknet,” according to a statement from the FBI.
Duluth police reported the city-wide cameras help Duluth officers track down wanted suspects and stolen vehicles.
