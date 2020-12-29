The last city to operate its own jail in DeKalb County has shut down.
According to a spokesperson, the city of Doraville has officially closed its city-operated jail.
The city spokesperson noted the city will partner with DeKalb County to transport arrestees directly to the DeKalb County jail.
The change, according to the city, was made to minimize liability for Doraville.
“By partnering with DeKalb, we are now able to provide a smoother, more efficient pathway through the criminal justice system at a lower cost to Doraville taxpayers,” said Mayor Joseph Geierman in a statement.
“I am pleased that our police force can now shift these resources towards making Doraville an even safer and more desirable place to live, work, and visit.”
The city reported all previous jail employees have been transitioned to other positions within the police department.
