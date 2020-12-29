One metro Atlanta city has landed on the list of the country’s 15 best for remote workers as the ongoing pandemic has led to a massive rise in remote work among certain industries.
Sandy Springs was listed at number 15 by researchers at RetailMeNot, who ranked cities and states based on metrics related to community and safety, housing and living costs, and health and weather.
As many major companies have transitioned to allowing more work from home opportunities for employees, there has been a shift where employees are no longer tied down to living in or near the large cities where most employers have offices.
Instead, many smaller cities have begun booming along with the popularity of remote work, leading to the rise of "Zoom towns" as they've been dubbed. These towns typically have lower costs of living, plenty of outdoor activities and recreation opportunities, and less dense communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.