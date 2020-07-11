UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases increase, another metro Atlanta city joins the growing list of cities mandating face-masks.
The mayor of Union City issued an emergency order Friday stating that masks or face coverings, over one's nose and mouth, would be required in all public spaces.
The Ordinance states:
All persons entering a commercial establishment in the City must wear a mask or face covering while inside the establishment.
All restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the City shall require all employees to wear a mask or face covering at all times while engaged in face to face interaction with the public.
Any person who is unable to safely wear a mask or face covering due to age, underlying health condition(s), or is unable to remove the mask or face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from this Ordinance.
Masks or face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:
• In personal vehicles.
• When a person is alone in an enclosed space or only with other household members.
• During outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains proper social distancing at a minimum of six (6) feet from others who are not household members.
• While eating, drinking, or smoking.
• When a licensed health provider has determined wearing a mask or face covering causes or aggravates a health condition in the specific individual.
• When wearing a mask or face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services.
• When a person is younger than six (6) years old.
All establishments subject to this Ordinance shall post a sign in a clearly visible location near the front entrance stating that Per City Ordinance, All Persons Must Wear a Mask or Face Covering and Violators are Subject to a Fine of up to $75.00.
