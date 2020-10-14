MARIIETTA (CBS46)—Zillow and Yep, Inc. crowned a metro Atlanta suburb as a top ten city in the nation.
According to city officials, Marietta was listed as one of the top ten cities in the nation and named as a suburb with urban amenities and a big city feel.
Marietta was the only city in Georgia to be named on the list and one of only two cities in the southeast.
“Increased opportunities to work remotely are pushing more Americans to rethink how and where they want to live. But even if there’s less of a need to live as close to urban job centers, traditional urban amenities — think restaurants, nightlife, museums and sports venues — remain a big draw and demand for city living remains high”, according to Zillow.
Key metrics considered: housing affordability compared to the nearest big cities and to the country at large, housing availability, the mix and diversity of businesses — including restaurants, nightlife and the arts — and consumer reviews and check-ins.
“Our restaurants, nightlife, museums, and arts scene have flourished over the years to create a place where people want to be. Our outdoor recreation and parks facilities have made our city a sports destination, while our economic development projects and job growth have steadily continued even during the pandemic” said City Manager Bill Bruton.
More than 1,000 small to mid-sized cities were considered.
