STOCKBRIDGE (CBS46)—Stockbridge officials reported city offices may reopen in September.
According to a press release, city officials wrote city offices will remain closed to the public through Friday, August 28.
City officials are encouraging the public to use online options for resources.
"We continue to monitor the local data concerning COVID-19. The city's sincere concern focuses on all citizens, staff members and area visitors. We will get through this together. Our thoughts and prayers are with those Americans who have been impacted by this illness," said Stockbridge City Manager Randy Knighton.
Anyone with questions are asked to visit the cities’ website at www.cityofstockbridge.com or call 770-389-7900.
