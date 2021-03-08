In a sign of things returning to normalcy since COVID-19 pandemic began, a metro Atlanta city announced it will lift its moratorium on special events permits in April.
According to a press release, Roswell Mayor Lori Henry is lifting her moratorium on the city issuing special event permits for non-city events beginning in April, with CDC-recommended COVID safety measures required.
In addition, the city will resume in-person city council meetings, work sessions, committee meetings, and Roswell boards and commissions meetings in April.
The mayor’s office said decreasing COVID-19 numbers and the vaccine roll out led to the mayor’s decision.
“I have been monitoring the numbers from the Georgia Department of Health and the Fulton County Health Department daily, and all of the numbers are steadily coming down. In just the last few weeks, Roswell’s COVID cases have decreased by almost 50 percent, and since January, cases in Fulton County and the state are down about 64 percent.”
Organizations applying for permits must agree to require masks, take temperatures, and implement social-distancing measures at their events, a city spokesperson said.
Additionally, event organizer will need to follow Governor Kemp’s orders for gatherings of more than 50 people, if those participating in the event exceed that number.
More than 328,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Fulton County and almost 2.2 million across the state, according to the mayor’s office.
“The city will be monitoring state and local COVID data and vaccination rates through April. Based on those numbers, the city will make a determination on whether to resume city-held events”, the mayor’s office said.
