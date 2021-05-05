LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Employees of a local cleaning service company got more than they bargained for on a work call Tuesday afternoon.
The homeowner went into labor while they were there, and they sprang into action.
“We’re providing service to a pregnant woman,” said Nicholas Tatum on the 911 call.
“Hands Of Zen” owner Nicholas Tatum and his 24-year-old assistant were cleaning a customer’s air ducts when she went into labor at 38-weeks.
“We were coming back up to give her an invoice, and she went from her couch to on the floor,” Tatum added, “We simply just asked her, are you okay? And she’s like no I’m not.”
He called 911 and the dispatcher walked him through the delivery.
“I’m freaking out, I’m not gonna lie,” laughed Tatum.
“Have her take deep breaths in between contractions,” said Devorah Lane, a Communications Officer with Gwinnett County 911, on the 911 call.
“It was like, lights, camera, action, from there,” Tatum joked.
He said in a matter of minutes, the baby started coming out.
“There are some pretty intimate things you have to do when someone is having a baby, so you don’t know how they’re going to react, so you just hope for the best in each and every situation,” Lane said.
“Make sure all of her clothing below her waist is removed,” said Lane on the 911 call.
He said he used his shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord.
“Never in my life did I think I’d be delivering a baby,” Tatum added.
“She’s coming out! The baby is coming out!” He said on the 911 call.
The dispatcher said she’s been doing this for 17 years and has had plenty of training.
“You just have to have a calming voice, you know, you cannot match their anxiety with their anxiety, because then you’ll have two hysterical callers on the line and nothing is going to get done,” added Lane.
“Oh, I hear crying…is it a boy or a girl?” Lane asked on the 911 call audio. “It’s a girl!” Tatum replied.
She said Nicholas did exactly what she told him to do until paramedics arrived.
“Asking God to be with me to help me deliver a healthy baby, clearly I was chosen to be there at the right time, because probably in four minutes, or so, difference, we would have been out of the house, so she would have been by herself,” said Tatum.
Clearly the name of his business, “Hands of Zen”, is appropriate.
