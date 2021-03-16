A metro Atlanta college announced it is returning to normal operations in the fall of 2021.
According to a letter posted by Kennesaw State University President Pamela Whitten, “For fall 2021, we are fully committed to a return to normal operations for academic classes, on-campus residential life, athletics and the face-to-face engagement students can count on as a part of their college experience.”
She said the school will continue to offer more in-person courses for students in the summer.
Safety is the school’s number one priority, and they will continue to monitor developments and follow safety guidelines established by state and federal officials, according to the president’s statement.
Whitten also asked students to continue to wear their masks, and social distance. In addition, she asked students to get vaccinated when they become eligible.
At the outbreak of COVID-19, the school appointed a task force to navigate the virus. As the school enters a new phase, Whitten said she has appointed a task force to handle post-pandemic planning.
