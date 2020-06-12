ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rome community is divided over whether the controversial confederate monument of Nathan Bedford Forrest should stay or go.
Local Candice Spivey says the statue is in a predominantly black neighborhood which is impoverished and suffering from gentrification.
“Yeah history is history but do we want to continue to glorify hurtful history,” says Spivey.
Spievy goes on to say, “it’s very hurtful to ride through South Rome and see that monument there and it’s really to antagonize the black community.”
Floyd Farless says it’s an insult to take the statue down.
“You just can’t... the statue is not going to change how people feel about each other,” says Farless.
Farless believes true change doesn’t start with a monument but in the home…“If you respect somebody you respect them for their thoughts and their beliefs and their being.”
Joshua Williams says he wants city commissioners to stop being on the fence of the issue and take a stand.
“There is no fence anymore you’re either on the side right and not whitewashing history not revising history to make it feel better to make you feel comfortable,” Says Williams.
“His legacy is white supremacy his legacy is continued on through the clan today still evokes his name.” Williams explained.
Spivey says she just wants to set the right example for her daughter… and that starts with speaking up.
“I think it just continues to plague our community and if it’s taken down I think we will be able to heal and mend together,” said Spievy.
