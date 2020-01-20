ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta cosmetic tattoo artist is helping people in a unique way using her artistic skills. Stephanie Merritt works at JP Alfonso studios in Norcross doing what she does best, with a twist.
"It's a natural way of lifting up their spirits and making them feel normal again," said Merritt.
Most of Merritt's clients have experienced physical changes for various reasons, including cancer.
"Trichotillomania , they may have Thyroid conditions or Alopecia," Merritt said. "So, there are some reasons why the body just can't grow hair or you lose it from certain things."
Merritt uses her skills to tattoo their eyebrows which are either partially or completely gone. One of her clients is Shauna Corsaro, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. During treatment, she lost her eyebrows.
"When you're going through something like that, you can't hide it," Corsaro said.
Corsaro told CBS46 that to some people it may not sound like a major concern, but after going through treatment and the emotional toll, physical change can be hard.
"At 28-years-old that's not something you're expecting to have to face," she said.
Merritt said her work is very special to her and that each client has a different story, but the same goal.
"A lot of people don't realize that, but as soon as you have a nice set of natural eyebrows, it automatically lifts your face," she said. "You see these people smiling a lot more."
