Gwinnett County commissioners gave the final approval to buy 36-year-old Gwinnett Place Mall.
Commissioners voted to issue $23.5 million in bonds to buy the 39 acres mall to redevelop what leaders said is a key economic engine of the county.
Officials are hoping the purchase will create new opportunities for redevelopment in the area.
In a statement, Board of Commissioner Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said, “Redevelopment of the Gwinnett Place Mall area has the potential to reap tremendous benefits for the entire county by generating new businesses and jobs and increasing the county tax base”.
According to county officials, the distressed mall has struggled to gain a financial footing in recent years.
In December 2017, CBS46 reported on the body of a 19-year-old woman found inside of the near the food court; her body went unnoticed for weeks.
County officials have not announced plans for the site, which sits in close proximity to Interstate 85.
In February, officials said an area of the mall will be used as a mass vaccination site.
