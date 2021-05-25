ATLANTA (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta county office has re-opened in-person services by appointment only to help Fulton County residents find their next job.
According to officials, the Workforce Development offices of WorkSource Fulton is open for in-person services by appointment only.
Fulton County residents seeking employment help can use the agency’s Comprehensive Center Resource Rooms. The facility has computer access to support Fulton County residents in their job search activities.
The career centers are located at:
North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road, Suite 203
Sandy Springs, Georgia 30350
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road, Suite 204
College Park, Georgia 30349
Out of an abundance of caution, WorkSource Fulton is adhering to all county safety protocols including social distancing markers and facial covering while inside the offices.
Job seekers should call 404-613-6800 if they need to schedule an appointment.
Another option, visitors can also email to schedule an appointment by contacting WorkSource Fulton at worksourcefulton@equusworks.com or by scheduling appointments online at http://bit.ly/WorkSourceFultonAppointment.
More information about WorkSource Fulton programs can be found at ATLworks.org.
WorkSource Fulton offices in-person operations resume as Governor Brian Kemp announced the state will no longer participate in the federal pandemic unemployment program. The extra $300 per week in federal unemployment assistance is slated to end on Saturday, June 26.
