DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—COVID-19 has upended several families since the start of the pandemic. Both emotional and financial.
In 2020, the country shut down to help slow the spread of the virus.
As a result, several renters across the nation fell behind on rent and utility payments.
DeKalb County responded.
In February 2021, the county received $21 million from the federal government to help tenants catch up on past-due rent and utility payments.
However, the need was so significant that the county closed the application process before the original deadline. When announcing the program in February, officials wrote in a press release, “Due to the overwhelming response to the TLAC program, we will be closing applications at the close of business... This has been a huge illustration of the need caused by the ongoing pandemic,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
Officials reported at least 7,000 DeKalb County renters and landlords applied for relief soon after the program began accepting applications. Additionally, 41,000 people visited the rent assistance website, and workers received 8,500 email inquiries.
Before the county could process applications, disaster struck.
According to Thurmond, on March 24, the county found out its software was hacked by “international cybercriminals.” “The server that contained tenant, landlord data was compromised,” Thurmond said during a press conference on Monday. A county official said computer software was turned over to the federal government as a part of the cyber investigation, and officials do not believe any "personal data was compromised."
The hack may or may not have put citizen’s personal information at risk, but the cyber-attack impacted the program.
Out of the $21 million the county received from the federal government, county workers were only able to release $900,000. This amount went to 237 families.
“Preliminary projections suggest that more than $50 million have accrued in back rent and unpaid fees. We only have $21 million to distribute,” Thurmond said during Monday’s press conference.
The county is hoping to get an additional $9 million within the next two weeks, but Thurmond said that will not be enough to satisfy DeKalb County citizen’s needs.
County officials said they will start accepting applications from residents needing assistance on June 21.
Anticipating the high demand, Thurmond said the county has increased staff to help process applications.
According to Thurmond, people who are most at-risk for eviction will receive help first.
To apply for assistance on June 21, residents are asked to visit WWW.DEKALBCOUNTYGA.GOV/RENTHELP or call 404-371-3201.
