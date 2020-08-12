DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County officials announced help is on the way for small business owners dealing with the financial impact of COVID-19.
According to a press release, administrators have set aside $15 million to help support small businesses in the county.
The money was funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).
“We are fighting a pandemic that undermines the health and economic well-being of our county,” said CEO Thurmond. “Small businesses have been hit hard and are critical to DeKalb’s economic growth and prosperity.”
Small business owners can apply online for up to $40,000 in business loans beginning Aug. 27, 2020, through Sept. 7, 2020, officials reported.
Approved loan applicants may use the proceeds for any pre-approved combination of the following eligible expenses:
• Payroll (gross federal wages)
• State unemployment taxes and local taxes
• Employee benefits
• Business mortgage interest
• Business property rent payments
• Commercial property utilities
• Interest on other business debts
More details about DeKalb’s Better Business Loan Program and webinar training can be found at the DeKalb County Better Business Loan portal at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/COVID19loan.
