Time is running out for DeKalb County residents interested in applying for rental assistance.
According to a county spokesperson, due to an overwhelming response, Monday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m., will be the last day that tenants and landlords can apply for financial help through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) program.
Officials announced the start of the program on February 9th.
“This has been a huge illustration of the need caused by the ongoing pandemic,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “Tenants and landlords alike are suffering because of the financial and economic effects of COVID-19.”
According to Javoyne Hicks, DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts, approximately 7,000 DeKalb County renters and landlords applied for relief as of Feb. 19.
Officials noted the program has received approximately 41,000 website visits and 8,500 emails.
The rent relief program will provide financial assistance to eligible households for the payment of rent, rent arrearage, utilities, utility arrearage and other eligible housing costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An owner or landlord renting to an eligible household may apply on behalf of the tenant.
Tenants and landlords can apply for financial assistance by completing an application at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp and submitting supporting documents to renthelp@dekalbcountyga.gov by 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22.
Additionally, renters and landlords can receive more information by calling 404-371-3201 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
