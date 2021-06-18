LONE TREE, Co. (CBS46) — A Georgia couple died in a small plane crash in Douglas County, Colorado on Wednesday.
Kathleen Velazco, 65, and Antenor Velazco, 73, both from Jonesboro, Georgia died in the crash, which happened south of Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Lancair Evolution hit power lines and crashed shortly before 2 p.m. while on approach to Centennial Airport.
Officials said the initial impact sparked a brush fire in the area.
South Metro Fire said crews were able to get a handle on the blaze, but had to proceed with caution around the downed lines until the charge was mitigated.
A helicopter dropped water on embers to prevent the fire from sparking again, according to Kim Spuhler, a spokesperson for South Metro Fire.
This is the second crash involving planes on approach to Centennial Airport in five weeks.
