ATLANTA (CBS46) — Several COVID-19 sites across metro Atlanta are seeing long lines filing out of the doors of indoor testing centers, and cars waiting for blocks down the street at drive-up sites.
Some people tell CBS46 they’re trying to get tested so that they can travel out of the country for the holidays. Others in line say they are trying to make sure they are COVID free before visiting family.
The North Druid Hills Road site operated by Viral Solutions Atlanta is offering free COVID testing and vaccinations at the same location. Dr. Lamar Cochran, Vice President of Viral Solutions and an emergency medicine physician, tells CBS46 they expected an increase in testing before the holidays, but demand has spiked exponentially in the last two weeks as the Omicron COVID-19 variant has spread.
"Testing has increased 300% over the past two weeks," Dr. Cochran said. "Vaccines have increased 30%. We expected this to be the case over the holidays but we think a lot more has to do with the new variant."
They team is working to increase staff and get more test results turned around in 24 hours. Viral Solutions operates 10 sites across Metro Atlanta. Cochran says they’re seeing between 3,000 to 4,000 people per day.
"It’s surprising that we are in this stage now being two years out. I think a lot of that has to do with still low rates of vaccination, especially in Georgia. The vaccination is going to do is prevent you from getting really sick," Cochran said.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday afternoon he’s been watching numbers closely and has been seeing hospitalization numbers rise. He says he’s been in contact with at least one Atlanta-area hospital CEO about the Omicron variant and has concerns.
"I am hoping this variant isn't, although it’s spreading very quickly which is worrisome because a lot of people are catching it very fast, and it doesn’t seem to be as potent as the Delta variant. That’s just early indicators. We are watching this 24/7," Kemp told reporters.
Gov. Kemp says he does not plan to instate any mask mandates at this point.
Cochran and his colleagues are working 7 days a week encouraging testing and the vaccine
