ATLANTA (CBS460 -- Crews around metro Atlanta are leaving nothing to chance and making sure all the water Tropical Depression Fred is looking to dump, has somewhere to go.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure all the drainage infrastructure is cleared out and that they can drain to the best of their ability,” said Brandon Lagacy, Cobb County Road Maintenance Project and Contract Supervisor.
The storm is expected to hit the metro area on Tuesday morning and bring areas anywhere from to 2-5 inches of rain.
Cobb County crews said they have been watching the storm closely.
“We’ve already got staff on stand-by, extra crews ready, extra equipment, so if we get more than call or multiple calls then we can assist and dispatch in a timely manner,” Lagacy said.
Flash floods and downed trees will be the biggest hazard as Tropical Storm Fred looks to dump a ton of rain on Metro-Atlanta. Homeowners and government officials have already begun prepping. Get all the latest weather information from @cbs46 #Atlanta #Fred #weather pic.twitter.com/Xt6wZBq06X— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 16, 2021
Flash flooding officials said will be their biggest concern.
“We coordinate with the fire department, areas that we think is a flooding issue we’ll preset barricades out and if it starts flooding out of control we’ll set the barricades up and shut the road down,” Lagacy said.
Officials said they are prepared for saturated areas to cause downed trees and ask the public to vigilant during the storm.
“If they see something call it, listen to the weather, pay attention, if you see a puddle and it looks a little deep, don’t try and drive through it,” Lagacy said.
Homeowners along the Chattahoochee river said they are always trying to stay ahead of the rain.
“It seems like we’ll have one or two storms a year that flood Columns Drive," said Randy Lambeth, who has lived along the river for 20 years. "I watch some of the governmental sites that allow us to see what the level of the river is and also soak creek that runs behind the property.”
Lambeth said he and the community we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see if Fred will have them seeking higher ground.
“In the past when there has been flooding we’ve thought about moving in with friends, because the storms look like they’re going to be pretty heavy. We haven't made the call yet, so lets hope it won't come to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.