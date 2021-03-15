City of South Fulton officials are in the process of demolishing several abandoned or dilapidated homes within its jurisdiction.
Fight Against Blight, the cities’ $200,000 program, seeks to improve aesthetics in certain neighborhoods and fulfill the city’s commitment to improving quality of life for residents.
“This program strongly focuses on tackling the problem of blighted abandoned structures that degrade our neighborhoods, harbor vagrancy and crime and pose safety concerns for our residents,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards. “Residents have spoken, and we have heard them. These demolitions and others planned for this year will accomplish our goal to tear down dangerous eyesores.”
Seven properties are scheduled for demolition this year.
The city began the process to tear down the first home on Monday.
Officials noted demolitions are costly, and the process for the city to take ownership of the dilapidated property can take years.
According to a statement, "Owners are responsible for maintaining their properties, so we always aim for voluntary compliance. When that option fails, we must utilize other tools, such as the Fight Against Blight program, to ensure compliance."
A city spokesperson said the following homes are scheduled for demolition:
• 6515 Peppermill Lane, College Park, GA 30349
Demolition date: 3/15/21 – 3/19/21
• 2591 Old Jonesboro Road, Fairburn, GA 30213
Demolition date: 3/22/21 – 3/25/21
• 5630 Old Bill Cook Road, Atlanta, GA 30349
Demolition date: 3/29/21 – 3/31/21
• 4365 Jailette Road SW, College Park, GA 30349
Demolition date: 3/29/21 – 3/31/21
• 4885 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Demolition date: 4/6/21 – 4/9/21
• 6926 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Demolition date: 4/12/21 – 4/15/21
• 7072 Bells Way, Fairburn, GA 30213
