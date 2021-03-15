As vaccination efforts continue in Georgia, some healthcare providers want to to help by vaccinating patients in their clinics.
Dr. Mary Falletta-Swegman is a dentist at Southern Dental Snellville, who decided to do the paperwork to be able to administer the vaccine.
Her goal is to do the vaccinations in her clinic, but she hasn't been able to.
Dr. Falletta-Swegman told CBS46 her office has the space to be a vaccine provider, but she still hasn't received any vaccine shipments.
"I feel like maybe because we're the little guy we're just getting looked over as being able to help," she said.
CBS46 reached out to the Georgia Department of Public Health to ask why no shipments are going to dental offices.
A spokesperson said that while dentists are allowed to vaccinate people, their offices are not allowed to be vaccine providers.
The response continued to say that if a mass vaccination site, such as a church or community organization, needed a person to administer the vaccine, a dentist could help.
Dr. Falletta-Swegman now urges state officials to put healthcare providers at a higher priority to provide the vaccine.
