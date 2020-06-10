CHEROKEE CO. (CBS46)—A Smyrna doctor is in jail without bond after being arrested for allegedly possessing and allegedly attempting to distribute a controlled substance.
According to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, a Woodstock police officer approached Dr. Larry Mabine, 43, of Smyrna, on June 8, near 9765 Highway 92.
The officer reported Dr. Mabine appeared to be under the influence, the press release stated.
“During their search of his person and the inventory of his vehicle, officers located approximately 16.2 grams of fentanyl, 10 vials of ketamine hydrochloride, and two one ounce containers of THC wax and Oxycodone pills”, the release stated.
In addition, according to the press release, “Mr. Mabine was visibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs and requested to be transported to seek medical attention.”
Dr. Mabine, listed with the Georgia Composite Medical Board as a doctor of record at the Maybin Pain Management Institute and at Woodstock Pain Solutions, was charged with allegedly possessing and allegedly trafficking fentanyl and Oyxcodone.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office wrote fentanyl is the most potent opioid available for use in medical treatment - 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin.
Fentanyl is potentially lethal, even at very low levels, and ingestion of doses as small as 0.25 mg can be fatal, the sheriff’s office said.
