ATLANTA (CBS46) – For a variety of reasons, including Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine, metro Atlanta drivers might want to brace themselves for potentially skyrocketing prices at the pump in the weeks ahead.
Already, there’s higher demand as more people feel comfortable getting out again after nearly two years dealing with a global pandemic.
In Georgia, prices at the pump are on average 24 cents a gallon higher than this time last year.
“Yeah, it goes up like extra five cents almost every time,” said Atlanta visitor Marjaa Bell.
“Now we have potentially another significant event that could cause gas prices to go even higher this year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com.
De Haan said if Russia invades Ukraine – and if countries then sanction Russia – Russia could fight back by curtailing its oil exports. After all, Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of oil.
“If Russia does curtail oil exports, it will have a significant on not just us in the U.S. but the entire global economy,” De Haan said. “Everyone worldwide will feel the shockwaves.”
Garrett Townsend of the American Automobile Association (AAA) said consumers need to start thinking of how they can conserve gas.
“You can consolidate your errands, so just kind of do everything all at the same time,” said Townsend. “If you have more than one vehicle in the driveway or in the garage, take the one that’s more fuel efficient.”
That’s exactly what Marjaa Bell did. He took his hybrid on this visit to Atlanta.
“I also drive a truck, a gas guzzler,” Bell said, “and that’s why I didn’t take it on the trip because it burns gas.”
