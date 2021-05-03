CLAYTON Co., Ga. (CBS46)--A Clayton County elementary school is pivoting back to virtual learning after reports of COVID-19 cases at the school.
According to a press release, students at Harper Elementary School will receive classes virtually because of a “cluster of COVID-19 cases” inside the school. Classes will remain virtual for the rest of the school year, officials said.
A statement from the school district said in part, “Please be advised that the District will continue to follow the school system’s safety protocols for sanitizing the classroom(s) and other possible affected areas in the school, in addition to working in partnership with the Clayton County Health Department.”
School officials noted the district will continue to make school opening determinations on a case by case basis, using federal, state, and local health guidance.
The decision to move classes to virtual learning comes a week after Clayton County schools forced students at Callaway Elementary to attend classes virtually. Callaway Elementary School went virtual learning after a staff member reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.